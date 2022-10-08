Bray Wyatt Makes His WWE Return At Extreme Rules

After weeks of Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" and QR codes about the "Three Little Pigs" fairy tale, the white rabbit has finally been revealed tonight at Extreme Rules.

The speculation about Bray Wyatt being the white rabbit was indeed correct. After the Fight Pit main event match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the lights went out, and "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" played. People dressed as the Firefly Funhouse puppets were in the crowd, a Fiend mask appeared on the announce table, and then a person dressed as "The Fiend" appeared in the crowd.

A video of the Firefly Funhouse in disarray played before the Firefly Funhouse door opened and Bray Wyatt appeared in a new mask with a lantern in his hands. Before the show ended, Wyatt took the mask off, blew out the lantern, and said, "I'm here."

It was reported earlier by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that white rabbit masks were given out to fans along with flyers and puzzles. People were dressed outside of the arena in white rabbit costumes too.

Wyatt was last in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton. He was released from WWE on July 31, 2021. During his first stint with the company, he was a one-time WWE Champion and a two-time WWE Universal Champion.

Full results of Extreme Rules are available at this link here. The WWE Premium Live Event took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.