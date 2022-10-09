Bayley Pays Tribute To Sara Lee At WWE Extreme Rules

The wrestling world was left rocked this week by the news that former "Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30, and the industry has shown an outpouring of love and respect towards her, and those that she left behind ever since. That has come in many different forms, and at WWE's Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to her friend with a subtle addition to her ring gear.

It may not have been picked up on camera by everyone, but the Damage CTRL leader shared a close up image on Twitter showcasing the blue wrist tape she wore for her ladder match with the name "Sara" written on it in capital letter to showcase her feelings towards Lee.

Bayley was competing for the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship at the latest premium live event, and despite a run in from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai the Four Horsewoman ultimately came up short with Bianca Belair retaining her title.

When the announcement of Lee's passing was announced, Bayley had been one of the many professional wrestlers to showcase her feelings towards her. She shared a lengthy statement on Twitter which read, "In wrestling, people that you didn't know yesterday can become the ones you spend every day with for years. Even if that changes for whatever reason, there's forever a bond. A family. I'm thinking of EVERYONE during this time. I hope Sara & the Weston family feels our hearts."

She is not the only person to have dedicated a recent match to the former wrestler, as AEW's Athena also paid tribute to Lee during her by dedicating her recent "AEW Dynamite" match to her. Fans can still donate to the JustGiving page that was set up in her honor for Lee's family, which has currently raised over $100,000.