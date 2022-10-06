Former 'WWE Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Passes Away

Sad news out of the wrestling world, as it has been reported that "WWE Tough Enough" season six winner Sara Lee has passed away.

According to Facebook posts by Lee's family, Sara died on October 5 at the age of 30. Married to former WWE Superstar Westin Blake (formerly known as Wesley Blake), Lee leaves behind three children: a daughter, Piper, 5, a son, Brady, 3, and another son born last summer. No cause of death has been reported, and the family has requested privacy in their mourning.

Fans voted Lee the winner of Tough Enough's sixth season in 2015, standing alongside men's winner Josh Bredl. Lee bested future WWE Superstars Velveteen Dream, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville to win the season, as well as independent stars Chelsea Green and Raquel. Lee wrestled at "NXT" live events throughout Florida during her brief time with the company in 2016. During her in-ring career, Lee picked up a few tag victories. Her lone singles win in WWE was against none other than current "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Lee had not wrestled since 2016 when she was released from her WWE contract. She had resumed training at the Team Vision Dojo in Florida in 2017 but never returned to the ring.

Tributes have been pouring in from wrestlers in many different promotions. WWE's Braun Strowman, who founded the Control Your Narrative promotion with EC3 and Lee's husband Westin Blake, took to Twitter to share a message about holding "the ones you love a little tighter," writing, "After hearing the news of a very close friends wife passing this hits so very hard!!!!!"

A GoFundMe was set up by former WWE Superstar Bull James.

Wrestling Inc. sends Sara Lee's family, friends, and fans condolences in their time of immense grief.