Athena Pays Tribute To Fallen Wrestler On AEW Dynamite

Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale's win over Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford on the third anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night ended up having deeper meaning for Athena. The AEW star took to Twitter last night to dedicate her win to former WWE developmental wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away earlier this week at 30.

Lee, a former WWE "Tough Enough" winner, competed on "NXT" live events in 2015 and 2016. She was married to former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake, and the couple had three children. Although Athena and Lee never worked with each other in a match during their time in "NXT" together, the two became close friends. Athena shared a photo yesterday morning of her with Lee at Lee and Blake's wedding.

No cause of death has been reported, and the family has requested privacy in their time of mourning.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to Lee's family and friends.