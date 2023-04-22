Seth Rollins Reacts To Unexpected Match With Omos At WWE Backlash

WWE fans may not have been the only ones caught off-guard by a recent match announcement for Backlash. On Friday, fans received the unexpected news that Seth "Freakin'" Rollins will battle the "Nigerian Giant" Omos in Puerto Rico on May 6, following the former's victory against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. After the reveal was made, Rollins took to Twitter to respond in GIF form, with his reaction represented by Jim Carrey in "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" saying "Alrighty then." Another name to join in on the GIF reaction conversation was "WWE Raw" announcer Corey Graves, via a confused Nick Offerman in "Parks & Recreation."

From a storyline perspective, Rollins and Omos haven't had any onscreen interaction that would warrant such a high-profile clash, but the argument can be made that you don't always need a story to have a match. Brock Lesnar and Omos found themselves in a similar position recently, with little time to build to their bout at WrestleMania 39, although many fans found the fight between the two monsters to be a highlight of night two. With Rollins' athleticism, the former WWE Champion could create his own special spectacle that very much differs from the battle Omos had with Lesnar. Ever the professional, Omos' manager MVP did try to make sense of the unexpected booking on social media. "I am good at my job. I get the GIANT man GIANT matches," MVP stated on Twitter.

I am good at my job. I get the GIANT man GIANT matches.

🍻 https://t.co/muIJdAayQx — MVP (@The305MVP) April 22, 2023

Rollins vs. Omos joins a growing card for Backlash, as Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley will defend her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Title against Zelina Vega, Austin Theory will put his US Title on the line against Bronson Reed & Bobby Lashley, and finally, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will team up with Matt Riddle to battle The Bloodline.