Major Six-Man Tag Team Match Set For WWE Backlash

For months, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline. And at WrestleMania 39, the Canadian best friends not only were in the main event of night one but also defeated The Usos to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Prior to that, though, The Bloodline's enforcer Solo Sikoa took Matt Riddle out of action for months following a brutal attack on the December 5 episode of "Raw." Yet while "The Original Bro" may have come up short against Sikoa this past Friday following his return to WWE TV, the saga isn't over. That's because Monday evening, WWE announced that Riddle, alongside Zayn and Owens, will be teaming up to take on Sikoa and The Usos at Backlash on May 6.

"BREAKING: @WWEUsos & @WWESoloSikoa of #TheBloodline will take on @SuperKingofBros & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn at #WWEBacklash!," WWE announced.

Two questions arguably remain, however. One, given their back-and-forth over the past few weeks alone, will all six of these men even make it to Backlash? And two, will Zayn and Owens still be champions when that day comes? It was announced last Friday by Paul Heyman that on the April 28 episode of "SmackDown," just over one week prior to the premium live event, Zayn and K.O. will be putting their newly-won titles on the line in a rematch with The Usos. In the meantime, Sikoa continues to run roughshod over the main roster, at the expense of Zayn, Owens, and Riddle most recently. He's only suffered one pinfall loss since his main roster call-up last September, courtesy of Cody Rhodes on the final "Raw" before WrestleMania. Since then, Solo has helped Jey Uso defeat Zayn while picking up victories over both Owens and Riddle.