Date Set For The Usos' WWE Tag Title Rematch Against Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

On night one of WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made history in the main event by defeating The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. And as we learned Friday night on "SmackDown," the rematch is coming. In two weeks, live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, Zayn and K.O. will put their newly won titles on the line against the team they beat for them. The announcement came courtesy of "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman. He may not have minced words, but he certainly put the former champs on notice.

"The biggest tag team match in the history of 'SmackDown,' when the WrestleMania night one main event gets rematched live," he began. "Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending, and losing, the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to The Usos."

That announcement, of course, was accompanied by a guarantee as well. Heyman then appeared to be addressing Zayn and K.O. directly, declaring, "You will lose those tag team championships," before turning his head towards Jimmy and Jey and stating, "because 'The Tribal Chief' is losing patience with the two of you."

Heyman, though, was positioned behind The Usos while still gesturing at Zayn and Owens, meaning both Jimmy and Jey had no idea who he was looking at while making that declaration. That said, in recent weeks The Bloodline has appeared strong, with Jey Uso defeating the former "Honorary Uce" last Friday while Solo Sikoa picked up two victories this week: this past Monday night over Owens followed by another win Friday night over Matt Riddle.