WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (04/14) - Shinsuke Nakamura Returns, Championship Celebration

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on April 14, 2023, coming to you live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska!

Newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be holding a celebration tonight. The duo have been teaming with one another over the past couple of months and dethroned Becky Lynch and her last minute partner Trish Stratus this past Monday on "WWE Raw" after Morgan managed to roll up Stratus.

Shinsuke Nakamura will be returning to televised action on The Blue Brand tonight for the first time since coming up short against LWO's Santos Escobar in a First Round Match for the "SmackDown" World Cup on the November 11, 2022 edition of "SmackDown".

Speaking of Escobar, he will be colliding with Damian Priest. The two men came face-to-face last week in tag team competition, where Priest and his Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio defeated Escobar and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio amidst the issues between the two groups as a result of Dominik's anger towards his father.

Xavier Woods will be going one-on-one with LA Knight. The pair encountered one another last week, which saw them get into a heated exchange of words before Knight ultimately threw Woods' controller to the floor while he was playing video games with Madcap Moss and Emma.