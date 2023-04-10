Matt Riddle Expected To Appear On Every WWE Live Event Going Forward, Including Both Raw And Smackdown

If you've missed seeing Matt Riddle on your television screens, then you're in luck. PWInsider Elite has reported that now that he's returned to WWE programming, you can expect to see him at essentially every live event going forward. That includes both "WWE Raw," where he made his return last week, and "WWE SmackDown," where he interrupted Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso while they were beating up Sami Zayn. Until last week, Riddle hadn't appeared on television since December when Sikoa took him out of action for several months while he was reportedly suspended and confirmed to have undergone rehab for a second failed drug test.

Tonight on "Raw," he'll take on The Miz in his first match back in action. Though it will be interesting to monitor whether or not his issues with The Bloodline, specifically Sikoa, continue to develop. Before The Usos became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Riddle held the "Raw" Tag Team Championships with Randy Orton. Once "The Viper" was written off of television due to a back injury and RK-Bro were no more, he then went after Roman Reigns. However, he ultimately failed in capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Now that he's back, he's promptly thrown himself back into the fray with The Bloodline. And in doing so, he aligned himself with the men who defeated The Usos at WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Most recently, Riddle wrestled Sikoa in a Dark Match on April 7, defeating The Bloodline's enforcer by disqualification. In addition to his to "Raw" tag and US title triumphs, Riddle is also a one-time "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion with Pete Dunne (now Butch).