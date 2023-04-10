WWE Raw Preview [4/10]: Becky Lynch And Lita Defend Their Tag Team Titles, Cody Rhodes Addresses His Future, And More

Last week's "WWE Raw After WrestleMania" was the talk of the wrestling world for all the wrong reasons, with Executive Chairman Vince McMahon resuming creative duties for at least one night. WWE will look to correct course tonight when they head to the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, with a title match already scheduled for the evening. Becky Lynch and Lita have yet to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships since winning them on the February 27 episode of "Raw," but that all changes tonight when they go up against the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who earned this match by defeating Damage CTRL last week in one one of McMahon's many changes to the show.

Fans will also get to hear from Cody Rhodes, who had been going strong until his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and the subsequent beatdown he received at the hands of Brock Lesnar. "This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me," Rhodes wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. Part of that immediate future will undoubtedly involve "The Beast Incarnate," who still hasn't explained his actions.

Meanwhile, Matt Riddle, who returned last week Monday after Solo Sikoa put him on the shelf back in December, will be facing off against The Miz in his first match back. He may also have to answer for interrupting Sikoa and Jey Uso last week Friday on "WWE SmackDown," while we may see continued developments between The Usos and the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. WWE may also seek to punish Damian Priest for his brutal attack on Bad Bunny last week, and the seemingly invincible "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is still looking for her next challenger.