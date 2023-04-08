Cody Rhodes Laments WrestleMania 39 Loss, Teases Update On His Future During WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes took to Instagram earlier on Saturday to speak about how he was enjoying his WWE ride until his loss last Sunday at WrestleMania 39, against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and when Brock Lesnar turned on him before their tag team match even began on the April 3 episode of "Raw,"

"A long week," wrote Rhodes. "I know last Sunday was not the result I'd hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I'd be remiss if I didn't tell you how much I enjoyed the ride...until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night."

He later went on to thank his wife Brandi Rhodes, the city of Los Angeles, Triple H, The McMahon Family, John Cena, and others for allowing him the honor "to induct 15 wishes into the Circle of Champions." He also thanked WWE CEO Nick Khan for taking care of his family during WrestleMania weekend.

Rhodes ended his post by revealing that on the upcoming episode of Monday "Raw," he will be speaking about his future with WWE and what's next for him, after his feud with Reigns.

"Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall...unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me. @usanetwork," he wrote.

Along with Rhodes speaking about his WWE future, Matt Riddle is set to return to in-ring action against The Miz, and Becky Lynch and Lita will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez.