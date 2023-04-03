Matt Riddle Returns To WWE Raw, Match With The Miz Set For Next Week

"The Original Bro" has returned to WWE.

During Monday night's "Raw" after WrestleMania 39, Matt Riddle made a shocking appearance - the only surprise of the night – taking out The Miz near the end of the show. In typical Riddle fashion, the WWE star showed up sans shoes and any type of clothing but his trunks, sporting a new look with regular trunks rather than his usual boxer-style trunks. Riddle took the microphone and asked the WWE Universe if they missed him before Miz attacked him from behind. The former tag team champion eventually got the upper hand, landing his signature move, the Bro Derek, and celebrating before the segment closed. Quickly after fans witnessed Riddle's shocking return, WWE announced The Miz would be his first match back on "Raw" next week, marking his first match since disappearing due to a suspension from the company.

According to several reports, Riddle was off WWE programming due to him being punished for failing a second drug test, though WWE has never confirmed those reports. Riddle however did confirm via his social media that he did enter rehab, adding credence to those rumors. His suspension reportedly ended in February, with WWE opting to save his return for tonight's "Raw," last appearing on WWE television on December 5, being written off the show during a brutal attack from Solo Sikoa. Riddle's RK-Bro tag team partner Randy Orton also has yet to return to the company, with his future reportedly in jeopardy due to a severe back issue.