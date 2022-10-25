Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE

There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.

Kingston told NBC Sports Boston his ideal team would consist of WWE superstars like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, as well as NXT stars Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, because he said "they've got a lot of potential and I'm excited to see what they're going to bring to the table." But there's one game-changing star Kingston would pick, if he returns to the WWE — something he's not so sure of at the moment. "I don't know if [Randy] Orton is coming back, but I'd put Randy on my team," Kingston said. "You know, The Viper and the experience factor."

Orton has been off WWE television since late May, when he and former tag team partner Matt Riddle lost their "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a title unification match with the "Raw" Tag Team Champions. The 14-time WWE world champion, who marked his 20th year with the company in April, has been off television because he's been dealing with what's reported to be a severe back injury.