Backstage News On Matt Riddle Following WWE Suspension

Should fans be gearing up to see Matt Riddle on WWE television again soon?

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Riddle's suspension is up, meaning he is technically free to make a return to the ring at any point. However, he also pointed out that sometimes when a wrestler isn't on the WWE WrestleMania card, they can be held back until after the show, meaning that a return for the former United States Champion might be held back until after the "Grandest Stage Of Them All."

Of course, it is not confirmed that Riddle isn't going to be part of WrestleMania this year, but he hasn't been seen on television since the December 5 episode of "WWE Raw," where he was written out of storylines following an attack from Solo Sikoa. With a lot of the bigger storylines now falling into place, it could be a case of WWE keeping him on ice until there are firm plans for Riddle, which goes along with recent reports that claim his name hadn't been mentioned backstage recently.

Riddle was initially taken off television due to a reported suspension for a second drug test violation — which WWE never confirmed. However, the RK-Bro star did confirm that he spent time in rehab on social media during this period. Interestingly, Riddle took to Twitter and shared a video of him singing "Freedom isn't Free" from "Team America: World Police," which could be linked to the fact he is technically available to return but isn't free to do so just yet by creative. However, Sikoa currently doesn't have a confirmed match at WrestleMania, and a returning Riddle seeking revenge could potentially be an option.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).