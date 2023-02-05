Matt Riddle Thanks Special Someone Following Recovery

Matt Riddle has been away from WWE for two months. He was written out of storylines on the December 5 episode of "WWE Raw" when Solo Sikoa viciously attacked him. After WWE announced he would be out of action for at least six weeks, Bodyslam.net reported that Riddle "failed another drug test" and was being sent to rehab. The former WWE United States Champion reportedly failed his first drug test over the summer, which postponed his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins to Clash at the Castle in September.

Following the reports of a second failed drug test, Riddle posted on social media on December 21 that he was working on himself and setting boundaries while thanking fans for their support. More recently, Riddle took to his social accounts again on February 4 to share a photo with his new girlfriend Misha Montana. He captioned the post with, "Thank you for supporting me during my recovery babe and loving me for me."

Ahead of WWE's Royal Rumble event, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Riddle was out of rehab and that he had also received his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Despite speculation from fans, Riddle ultimately did not return in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on January 28. WWE's Wellness Policy traditionally institutes a 60-day suspension for a second failed drug test violation, however there were conflicting reports surrounding the suspension status as WWE did not make the news public. Seeing that Riddle is out of rehab and has been off of television for two months, it seems the "Original Bro" may be nearing a return as WWE continues their road to WrestleMania.