Matt Riddle Appears To Take Aim At Recent Reports And Accusations With New Instagram Post

To say that 2022 hasn't been an easy year for Matt Riddle would be an understatement. In the ring, he and his "RK-Bro" tag team partner Randy Orton failed to beat The Usos for the Unified Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and Orton has been out recovering from a back injury ever since. Outside the ring, more importantly, things have seemingly gone from bad to worse for Riddle. Whether it's him declaring "my personal life is in shambles" earlier this year, Riddle's reported second failed drug test in the last handful of months, or recent issues in Riddle's personal life being called into question in the wake of his suspension, the noise hasn't stopped.

Wednesday afternoon, Riddle attempted to clear the air on his own terms, posting a photo on Instagram alongside adult film star Misha Montana with the caption "I've been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren't happy about it, but I couldn't be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support 🤙"

Most recently, Riddle was seen on "Raw" being taken out by Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline, which was ultimately done to write him off of television while he deals with his personal issues — with the latest suggesting that he'll be entering a rehab program in order to return sooner than later. That said, it remains to be seen when he'll be returning to WWE television, or what exactly creative plans will be for him when he does.