Matt Riddle's Current Whereabouts Seemingly Confirmed

It was recently reported that the reason for Matt Riddle's disappearance from WWE programming – written off with a "six-week" recovery period for a storyline injury at the hands of Solo Sikoa — was for him to enter an inpatient drug rehab program after failing at least two drug tests. That was followed up by additional information that WWE wasn't denying it.

This afternoon, a tweet thread by adult film actress Jordan Maxx, who was recently in a relationship with Riddle, provided additional confirmation on Riddle's situation as she was taking exception to an attempt to insult her by invoking Riddle's fling with her fellow adult star Misha Montana.

"Does it make you feel better about yourself to kick people when they're down?" Maxx tweeted. "Try to imagine for one second, the man you've spent the last 6 months with, who said 'I love you' for the first time 2 months ago, is all of a sudden making out with someone else WHO IS IN YOUR INDUSTRY, and then, rather than keeping plans for Christmas and NYE, he's going to rehab? Do you have any idea how confusing and hurtful that is?"

Exactly how Riddle fits into the current version of WWE's wellness policy was first called into question in September, when per his child custody agreement with his ex-wife Lisa, he had agreed to "ensure that his employer sends directly to the Mother the results of his routine lab testing." On June 3, she moved to hold him in contempt of court, because he had not complied with that term of the agreement among others. Though there was a hearing on the matter on November 16, the court docket for the case has not been updated since it took place, though Riddle did tweet the next morning that it had been a "rough day."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).