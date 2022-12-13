Matt Riddle Reportedly Off WWE TV After Second Drug Test Violation

Matt Riddle was written off WWE programming during the December 5 edition of "WWE Raw" after an attack at the hands of Solo Sikoa that saw Sikoa deliver a Samoan Spike and a pair of hip attacks while Riddle's head was put through a chair.

WWE later announced that Riddle was hospitalized with a multitude of injuries and would be put on the shelf for at least six weeks. While it makes sense why Riddle was written off programming from a storyline perspective, seeing as The Bloodline and Riddle have been at odds for a number of months, many wondered what the real reason for his absence may be and it seems as if there may be an answer for that.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Riddle's recent absence from WWE programming is "because he has failed another drug test and will be sent to rehab."

The first failed drug test supposedly occurred during the summer and was the reason Riddle's scheduled match with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam was pushed back until Clash at the Castle in September rather than creative changes (as was reported at the time). Riddle was then allegedly told "that another failed drug test would result in a "rehab or fired" situation similar to what happened with Jeff Hardy previously. According to Haynes' sources, Riddle will be entering a rehab program in the near future if he hasn't already done so in order to be ready in time for his return.

