Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV

Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw."

It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.

Riddle was assaulted by Sikoa following The Usos' successful Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Riddle on this week's red brand show. In a post-match attack, Sikoa nailed Riddle with the Samoan Spike, a move made popular by his late Umaga, and followed it up with back-to-back running hip attacks – the second one even more vicious as Riddle's neck was wrapped around a steel chair. Following the attack, Riddle was placed in a neck brace by WWE medical personnel and stretchered out of the arena.

Riddle has been feuding with The Bloodline for nearly a year, and his RK-Bro partner – Randy Orton – was also written off WWE programming earlier this year after he suffered an attack at the hands of The Usos & Co. However, it was later revealed that Orton was dealing with legitimate back issues, and the angle was done to allow Orton to undergo a medical procedure. At this point, it's unknown if Riddle's injury is a legitimate one.

Fans on social media are excited over the possibility of both Orton and Riddle returning together just in time for WrestleMania season. It's worth noting that the timeline of six weeks – for Riddle's return to action – could mean The Orginal Bro's comeback in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which is scheduled for January 28. As of this writing, there's no update on Orton's in-ring return, and whether The Viper will be a part of next year's WrestleMania 39.