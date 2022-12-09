SmackDown Live Coverage (12/09) - Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match, Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on December 9, 2022, coming to you live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line tonight, as they take on Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. While "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre was initially going to be the man to team with Sheamus, he was not medically cleared to compete in the ring earlier this week after sustaining a ruptured eardrum. Will The Bloodline members be able to hold on to their gold, or will new champions be crowned?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be celebrating his birthday with the WWE Universe in his hometown tonight. Angle was last seen on the August 29 episode of "Raw" the last time the company was in Pittsburgh, during which he got involved in a verbal exchange with Alpha Academy. What will happen tonight?

Raquel Rodriguez was taken out of in-ring action with a broken arm and a dislocated elbow a couple of weeks ago due to an attack at the hands of "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Her tag team partner Shotzi will be going head-to-head with Baszler tonight as part of her efforts to seek retribution on the duo. What will happen when the pair collide?

Additionally, reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan are also slated to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.