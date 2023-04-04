Vince McMahon's Involvement In WWE Raw Creative Deals Massive Blow To Locker Room Morale

Monday's post-WrestleMania edition of "WWE Raw" was widely panned by viewers, and it looks like WWE talent felt the same way. Between Vince McMahon being back in charge and both reports and off-air footage suggesting that changes were being made as the show was airing, this isn't necessarily surprising, but on Tuesday afternoon, Fightful Select published a new report detailing the specifics.

Per the report, talent was assured for months, and following the announcement of WWE's purchase by Endeavor, that McMahon would not be part of creative despite working his way back into the company, and that Paul "Triple H" Levesque would still be the one producing shows from the "Gorilla Position" behind the entrance set. On Monday, McMahon was clearly running things, including taking over "Gorilla" and making changes throughout the show, as well as having had an office at all WWE shows over WrestleMania weekend. This also came after McMahon said he would not be "in the weeds" of the creative process in his CNBC interview that aired hours earlier.

The changes to the show began after the talent meeting at 6:00 pm ET and the start of "Raw" two hours later, the kind of late changes that hadn't previously happened under the Levesque regime. Matches to determine the next challenger for the "Raw" Women's Championship were scratched late and replaced by the match to determine the top contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Titles, and Bayley was cut from her role at ringside. Fightful Select notes that "several of the women on the roster grew frustrated by the adjustment."