Details On Several Last-Minute Changes Made To WWE Raw

As noted earlier, Vince McMahon was "firmly back in charge" of WWE's creative process on last night's "WWE Raw" and reportedly ordered "a number of late rewrites" about 15-20 minutes before the show went live on the air.

Fightful has provided some insight into the last-minute changes to the script for the first "Raw" after WrestleMania 39. According to Sean Ross Sapp, the show was originally supposed to feature a couple of three-way matches to crown a new #1 contender for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship. As part of the tournament, there would have been two triple-threat matches pitting Liv Morgan against Dakota Kai and Piper Niven, and Candice LeRae versus Raquel Rodriguez and IYO SKY. The winners would have advanced to wrestle each other for a shot at Belair's title.

Those plans were reportedly scrapped in favor of the Morgan & Rodriguez vs. SKY & Kai match that crowned the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Morgan & Rodriguez went on to win the bout, securing a title shot on next week's "Raw" against Becky Lynch & Lita, the champions.

Sapp further noted that the show turned out "categorically different than how it was laid out" a few hours before it hit the airwaves. According to pre-show plans released by Fightful, there was no mention of a singles bout between Omos and Elias, which ended up taking place at the end of the first hour. However, the other matches on the show — Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Street Profits, Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali and Cody Rhodes & a mystery partner (Brock Lesnar) vs. The Bloodline — were all listed internally beforehand.



According to PWInsider, "Raw" was rewritten on the fly, with McMahon becoming "more and more involved" as the point person running the show as the night progressed. While not confirmed by PWInsider or Fightful, McMahon likely made the call for Brock Lesnar to turn heel and brutally attack Cody Rhodes during the closing moments of the show.