Triple H Touts WWE WrestleMania 39 Success, Names Multiple Broken Records

Last night saw the conclusion of WrestleMania 39, with Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. During the press conference that took place following the show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque spent some time highlighting the massive success of the latest WrestleMania.

"This is the most successful WrestleMania of all time," Levesque said. "As Roman Reigns would say, WrestleMania 39 smashed the records for viewership, for gate, for sponsorship, for merchandise, for social media." Levesque revealed that the company brought in "well over $21 million" in ticket sales across both nights, stating that it was the highest-paid attendance and highest-grossing weekend in the company's history.

According to Levesque, the company also broke SoFi Stadium's attendance record two nights in a row, with 80,497 attendees on night one and 81,395 on night two. WWE has a history of inflating the attendance numbers of events like WrestleMania, with the number of paid attendees often coming in thousands short of the announced attendance, which includes every single person in the building.

Still, there is no denying that this past weekend was a massive success for WWE. The company continues bringing in more money than ever, with sky-rocketing ticket sales and extremely valuable media rights deals in place. The positive financial statistics couldn't come at a better time for the company, either. After rumors began swirling yesterday ahead of WrestleMania's conclusion, it has been confirmed this morning that WWE is being acquired by Endeavor. WWE is reportedly set to be spun off into a dual-brand company alongside UFC, creating a new powerhouse in the world of "sports entertainment."