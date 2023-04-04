New Challengers Set To Face Becky Lynch & Lita For WWE Women's Tag Titles

Despite defeating three other teams in the fatal four-way Women's Tag Team Showcase match on WrestleMania Sunday, the duo of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will not be the next team to challenge Becky Lynch and Lita for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

However, next week on "WWE Raw," we do know who will. After defeating Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on Monday night, it'll be Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez taking that spot instead.

Late into the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, the fairly-new duo wasted little time in dispatching Damage CTRL, with Rodriguez catching Kai with a Texana Bomb before Morgan finished things with Oblivion after only a handful of minutes. Interestingly, Bayley was nowhere to be seen on the evening following Damage CTRL's loss to Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus on Saturday. Additionally, Baszler and Rousey were also not to be found on Monday night as well.

This will be Lynch and Lita's first Women's Tag Team Championship defense since winning the belts during the February 27 episode of "Raw," when they defeated Kai and SKY (with the help of a returning Stratus) in just over 13 minutes. As for Damage CTRL, the last time Kai and SKY won a televised tag team match was all the way back on the January 2 episode of "Raw". SKY, though, picked up a victory over Candice LeRae at the end of January in a singles match.

Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Aliyah last August but has yet to hold any gold since, while Morgan hasn't held a title of her own since losing the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship to Rousey at Extreme Rules last October.