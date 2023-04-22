Seth Rollins Vs. Omos, Rhea Ripley & Austin Theory Title Defenses Announced For WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is right around the corner on Saturday, May 6, and on the April 21 "WWE SmackDown," we learned of three new matches that will take place when WWE travels to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Two Championship bouts have been booked, but the third confirmed match has seemingly come out of nowhere, as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins will be taking on "The Nigerian Giant" Omos. Rollins is coming off a win over YouTube megastar Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, while Omos ultimately couldn't slay the "Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar to open night two.

Elsewhere on the card, Rhea Ripley's first challenger for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship since her win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 will be Zelina Vega, who asked official Adam Pearce for a shot at "Mami" while declaring she had something to prove as the only woman of Puerto Rican descent in WWE. Given the fact that Ripley's Judgement Day stablemates have been feuding with the LWO in recent weeks, in addition to putting Backlash host Bad Bunny through a table earlier this month, there's bound to be plenty of pride on the line come Backlash.

Finally, another title-holder who hasn't had a defense since Mania is United States Champion Austin Theory. But that will change at Backlash, and unfortunately for him it won't be a one-on-one encounter. Instead he'll be taking on both Bronson Reed and "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley — who took each other to the limit on the April 10 "WWE Raw" — in a Triple Threat Match with his title on the line. Other confirmed matches on the card as of now include "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes taking on Lesnar, while Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens team up with Matt Riddle to battle The Usos and Solo Sikoa.