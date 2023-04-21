WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (04/21) - No Disqualification Match, LWO Vs. Judgment Day, Two Title Bouts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on April 21, 2023, coming to you live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio!

In a re-match of last week's main event, Solo Sikoa will be going one-on-one with Matt Riddle except this time, it will be a No Disqualifications Match. While Sikoa may have gotten the better of Riddle last week, Riddle has been looking for another chance to get his hands on Sikoa after Sikoa took him out of action last December.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be putting their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the first time since dethroning Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw". Deville and Green have expressed their frustrations with feeling overlooked over the past little while, and made it clear last week that they had their sights set on becoming new titleholders after interrupting Morgan and Rodriguez's Championship Celebration. Things only escalated this past Monday when Green threw a drink in Morgan's face following her and Deville's match against Candice LeRae and Michin.

Another title match is set for tonight, as Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends his title against New Day's Xavier Woods. The pair encountered one another backstage last week after Woods interrupted a conversation between GUNTHER and his Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. As a result, a frustrated GUNTHER told Woods that he would teach Woods a lesson of respect in the ring.

Elsewhere, The Viking Raiders will be colliding with Braun Strowman and Ricochet as the two teams look to settle their differences once and for all. Tensions between the four men have run amok over the past few weeks, which culminated last week after The Raiders blindsided Strowman and Ricochet with an attack backstage.

LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are also set for action tonight, as they square off with Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day. The two teams have had issues with one another for several months, stemming from Dominik Mysterio's anger towards his father.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Judgment Day heads to the ring. LWO follows.