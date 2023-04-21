WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (04/21) - No Disqualification Match, LWO Vs. Judgment Day, Two Title Bouts
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on April 21, 2023, coming to you live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio!
In a re-match of last week's main event, Solo Sikoa will be going one-on-one with Matt Riddle except this time, it will be a No Disqualifications Match. While Sikoa may have gotten the better of Riddle last week, Riddle has been looking for another chance to get his hands on Sikoa after Sikoa took him out of action last December.
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be putting their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green for the first time since dethroning Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw". Deville and Green have expressed their frustrations with feeling overlooked over the past little while, and made it clear last week that they had their sights set on becoming new titleholders after interrupting Morgan and Rodriguez's Championship Celebration. Things only escalated this past Monday when Green threw a drink in Morgan's face following her and Deville's match against Candice LeRae and Michin.
Another title match is set for tonight, as Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends his title against New Day's Xavier Woods. The pair encountered one another backstage last week after Woods interrupted a conversation between GUNTHER and his Imperium stablemates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. As a result, a frustrated GUNTHER told Woods that he would teach Woods a lesson of respect in the ring.
Elsewhere, The Viking Raiders will be colliding with Braun Strowman and Ricochet as the two teams look to settle their differences once and for all. Tensions between the four men have run amok over the past few weeks, which culminated last week after The Raiders blindsided Strowman and Ricochet with an attack backstage.
LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar are also set for action tonight, as they square off with Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day. The two teams have had issues with one another for several months, stemming from Dominik Mysterio's anger towards his father.
We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Judgment Day heads to the ring. LWO follows.
LWO vs. Judgment Day
Rey and Balor begin the action. The bell rings and Rey delivers a hurricanrana and a kick to Balor's thigh, then follows it up with a basement dropkick. He looks for a moonsault, but Balor gets his knees up and tags in Priest. Priest delivers a big boot, then fires off several stomps. He then delivers a right hand and whips him into the corner, then tags in Balor. Balor tags in Priest, then delivers a backbreaker. Priest then delivers a leg drop as Balor holds Rey in place. Balor tags back in and Rey catches him with a back elbow. He follows it up with a bulldog variation and tags in Escobar. Escobar delivers a back elbow and a pair of flying elbows, then knocks Priest off the apron and delivers a tilt-a-whirl back breaker to Balor followed by a splash in the corner. He then delivers the double knees before Priest tries to interfere. Escobar sends Priest crashing into Balor, which causes Balor to be knocked to the outside. Escobar then sends Rey crashing onto Priest, and Rey looks to go flying, but Priest pulls Balor out of the way, allowing Balor to clock Escobar back inside the ring.
Back from the break, Escobar fires off chops on Priest. Priest delivers a superkick, then executes a Mongolian chop and mocks Rey. He delivers a kick to Escoba's chest, but Escobar responds with a dropkick before he tags in Rey. Balor tags in and Rey catches him with a hurricanrana, then delivers a shoulder to his midsection and a senton off the top. He hits a crossbody off the ropes, but Balor fires back with a boot to his midsection. Rey delivers an enziguri that sends Balor into the ropes and looks for the 619, but Priest makes the blind tag. Rey sends him to the outside and Escobar tags in. Rey, thinking Balor is legal, delivers the 619 to him, and Escobar then hits a crossbody off the top. Priest takes advantage of the confusion and catches Escobar with South Of Heaven for the win.
Winners: Judgment Day
After the match, Priest grabs a mic and calls out Bad Bunny ahead of his return on "Raw" next Monday. He says he hopes this visit goes differently than the last one.
Back from the break, we head backstage to Adam Pearce. Zelina Vega approaches him and says that while she doesn't know where she'll end up with the WWE Draft next week, she wants a shot at Rhea Ripley's "SmackDown" Championship. She says she has something to prove as the first woman of Puerto Rican descent in WWE, and Pearce tells her that he'll talk to upper management.
We then head to a video hyping up Shinsuke Nakamura after his return last week, followed by another one from Karrion Kross and Scarlett putting him on notice.
Back at ringside, Ricochet and Braun Strowman head down. Viking Raiders and Valhalla follow.
Viking Raiders (w/ Valhalla) vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet
Strowman and Ivar begin the action. The bell rings and Ivar fires off several right hands and back elbows. Strowman returns the favor, then whips Ivar into the corner and delivers an elbow to the back of his head. Strowman and Ivar trade shoulder tackles before Strowman sends Ivar crashing into the mat with one of them. He then delivers a short arm clothesline to Ivar. Erik tags in and The Raiders double team on Strowman before Strowman escapes their grasp and tags in Ricochet. Strowman tries tossing Ricochet onto Ivar, but misses and delivers a right hand to him instead. Ricochet low bridges Erik to the outside, then delivers a kick that sends him to the floor. He goes flying and levels both of The Raiders on the outside.