Damian Priest Receiving Backstage Praise For Recent Work Culminating At WWE Backlash

With WWE returning with a premium live event for the first time since 2005, Puerto Rico went wild for every moment of Backlash this past weekend. And though Damian Priest left with a loss against international sensation Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight, his stock has certainly risen in the promotion thanks to this match and the build up prior to it.

According to PWInsider, the "Punisher of the Judgement Day" is now "seen as one of the top-level players in the company going forward." This new position likely led to his involvement in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, which kicks off on tonight's "Raw."