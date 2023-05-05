Roman Reigns Now Advertised For WWE Night Of Champions

It appears that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be part of WWE's Premium Live Event, Night of Champions. Reigns is advertised along with the other champions, WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Night of the Champions is set for May 27 and will be held at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned during the event. According to the latest betting odds, Seth Rollins is the favorite to win the title, while Cody Rhodes is the second favorite.

WWE will hold two Premium Live Events in May, with the first being the Backlash show this Saturday, followed by Night of Champions. Reigns is not scheduled for this weekend's show, but the rest of The Bloodline will face Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match.