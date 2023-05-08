World Heavyweight Title Tournament Matches Reportedly Revealed For Tonight's WWE Raw

The tournament for the new World Heavyweight Championship begins tonight on "WWE Raw," and we now know how the Triple Threat matches will be broken up. According to PWInsider Elite, Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will make up one of the matches while Finn Balor, The Miz, and Cody Rhodes fill out the other. The winners of each bout will then square off in the main event, with that winner moving on to Night of Champions on May 27.

It was reported earlier today that the World Heavyweight Championship tournament would be taking up a significant portion of tonight's "Raw."