WWE Announces The WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Competitors

WWE has announced the twelve competitors that will be part of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament that will commence this week on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

For the red brand Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, The Miz, Cody Rhodes, and Shinsuke Nakamura will be involved. Meanwhile, on Friday night it will be Edge, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, and Sheamus will be involved. Two triple-threat matches will be taking place on each show with the winners of each facing each other later on that night. Those who win their second matches will then book their place at WWE Night Of Champions where the winner will be crowned the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

It has not been confirmed who will be in each triple threat match, but one of these 12 men will end up being the first person to hold WWE's newest title. Several of the competitors have spoken openly and shown an interest in the title with Rhodes, Rollins, and Balor all being examples of that, and all of them are coming into these matches after wins at WWE Backlash. Several of the competitors have all held World titles before in WWE, with the likes of Edge, Styles, and Mysterio bringing plenty of experience.

Paul Heyman had teased the idea of Roman Reigns claiming the new World title to add to his existing gold, but he is not going to be part of the tournament and is expected to be defending his own Undisputed WWE Universal Championships at the upcoming premium live event instead.