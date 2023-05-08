News On Backstage Reaction To Carlito's Return At WWE Backlash

Despite the major pop that Carlito received during his surprise comeback at Backlash, his appearance was just a one-off, per Fightful Select.

That was the case as of this weekend, but that could always change, as is always the case with professional wrestling. That is especially true in this situation because his return spot is something that WWE sources were very happy with, and several people backstage spoke about how much he has matured since his last full-time WWE run. It was also noted that the reaction he got during the San Juan street fight was better than expected.

Carlito did make a surprise appearance in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, but there were no live fans in attendance for that one due to the global pandemic. However, there have been numerous pitches over the last few years to bring him back for runs or even a full-time deal.