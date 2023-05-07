Carlito Is 'Open To Whatever' Following Surprise WWE Backlash Appearance

Carlito returned to WWE at Backlash on Saturday night, helping the Latino World Order (LWO) stave off an attack from Judgment Day. While his comeback appeared to have been a one-off appearance, "Caribbean Cool" is open to working with the company again.

"Yeah, I'm open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn't matter," he told Metro following his return at Backlash. However, while the former WWE Superstar is open to doing more work with the company, he's also happy to continue focusing on other ventures outside of it. "Thing is, nobody calls me so I don't sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I'm doing."

After leaving WWE, Carlito returned to World Wrestling Council, a Puerta Rican company that's co-owned by his father, Carlos Colon. He's also wrestled for AAA and several independent promotions in North America. Prior to this weekend's Backlash event, he returned to WWE for an appearance in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match. Then, on the following episode of "WWE Raw," he teamed with Jeff Hardy to face Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

At 44 years old, Carlito is arguably reaching the twilight stages of his career. That said, the former WWE Superstar has no intention of hanging up his boots any time soon. In his conversation with Metro, Carlito said that he wants to keep proving that he can hang with younger performers. "What's driving me at this point? Just trying to keep up with the younger guys, see if I still can hang. That's all,' he noted. 'Until I realize I can't, and then it's time to hang up the boots."