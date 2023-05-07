Chris Masters Happy Carlito Got A WWE Comeback With A Live Crowd

The wrestling world was left stunned during the San Juan street fight at Backlash between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest when Carlito made a surprise return to help fend off the other members of The Judgment Day. That includes former WWE Superstar Chris Master who admitted on Twitter he has watched the comeback about 50 times since it happened.

"So happy he had that moment considering his comeback at the Rumble had no live crowd," Master tweeted. "Honestly, I didn't even realize how fired up I'd be about another man's return."

Carlito's most recent WWE appearance had taken place in the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, but due to the global pandemic, there were no fans in attendance. The former Intercontinental Champion did compete again on the following "WWE Raw" as he and Jeff Hardy defeated Jaxson Ryker and Elias, but he hadn't been seen since that point until WWE's most recent premium live event.

Right now it remains unclear whether Carlito's appearance was just a one-off situation or if it will lead to a part or full-time return to the company. However, he admitted that he is "open to whatever," leaving the door open for his future in professional wrestling. A video on WWE's YouTube channel of Carlito returning has amassed over 1 million views in less than 24 hours, proving that the WWE Universe is certainly interested in the idea.

Masters himself had been pushing to make a WWE comeback as he was publicly campaigning to turn up in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year to have a confrontation with Bobby Lashley, but that never came to be.