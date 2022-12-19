Chris Masters Teases Return At Upcoming WWE PLE

Chris Masters has not wrestled for WWE since he was released in 2011, but it's possible that may change early next year.

In January, the Royal Rumble rolls around and has traditionally been a perfect opportunity for WWE Superstars from the past to make surprise entries into the famed match. In last year's Royal Rumble alone, Shane McMahon, who hadn't been around WWE in a minute, showed up. However, over the years, we've seen a number of WWE throwbacks join the mix for a one-shot on this particular night.

Kevin Nash made a return as Diesel back in the 2011 Royal Rumble and Diamond Dallas Page brought back the "Bang!" in 2015. Both Carlito and The Hurricane appeared in the 2021 Royal Rumble. Needless to say, there is precedent for some familiar faces from the past to be part of the Rumble action, and Chris Masters may make his presence felt in the 2023 edition. Ahead of the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match, Masters, who has competed in four Royal Rumbles during his career, tweeted out a video that stated he was wrestling his final match of 2022 and said: "10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1..... @WWE."

10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1â€¦.. @WWE pic.twitter.com/SfUt5FH126 — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) December 18, 2022

Masters never wore championship gold during his years in WWE, although he did challenge for the WWE Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championships on a few occasions. His final WWE match came on an episode of "Superstars," where he lost to Jack Swagger. Since his WWE exit, Masters has wrestled for the NWA and Impact Wrestling. In fact, under the name Chris Adonis, Masters has held the NWA National Championship twice. With an entry into the Royal Rumble, Masters will be looking to win his way to the main event of WrestleMania for yet another shot at a title in WWE.