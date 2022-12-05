10 Things That Should Happen In WWE's Royal Rumble 2023

The Bloodline storyline has been the lifeblood of WWE's weekly programming for quite some time now, and it isn't hard to understand why. Much like the best episodic television shows, this has been a story that's taken its time getting to the finish line. From Roman's alliance with Paul Heyman to his subsequent indoctrination of The Usos to his double champion status, it's been quite the ride. Things have been even more interesting since the addition of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn being named an Honorary Uce. Following some internal drama regarding Sami's loyalties, all seems well for the Bloodline, especially following this year's Survivor Series.

However, if there's one matchup where loyalty goes to die a death, it's the Royal Rumble match. One can only imagine what will happen when Sami is once again confronted with a potential Kevin Owens encounter. Additionally, will any Bloodline members seize the opportunity to go to the WrestleMania main event, even if it means going one-on-one with the Tribal Chief? Bear in mind, given that the titles are unified, there are no other roads to the main event other than a date with Roman. We already saw what happened to Jey Uso when he attempted it two years ago and the consequences were more than severe. 2022 might've been a banner year for The Bloodline, but 2023 might just end up being the beginning of the end.