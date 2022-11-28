Chelsea Green's Entire Wrestling Timeline Explained

WWE released dozens of performers and backstage personnel during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The women's division was especially hurt, losing individuals like Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and many others. Chelsea Green was in the same position, released from the company on April 15, 2021. Green's release was a surprise, as she seemed to fit the mold of what WWE looks for in its superstars.

However, Green didn't let that stop her as she put together one of the best runs of her career. So much so, there are growing rumors that she may be one of the next names to return to WWE. If that return does occur, Green's career arc continues to evolve as an intriguing story that involves some of the biggest organizations in the industry. Her resume includes big matches against some of the top names in women's wrestling that fans would expect to see, but also includes some hidden gems against the likes of Pentagon.

Chelsea Green's story in professional wrestling isn't complete, but it's one that features a lot of twist and turns that makes her an interesting person to keep an eye on in the future.