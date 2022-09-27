Facts About Thunder Rosa That Only Hardcore Fans Will Know

Thunder Rosa has been a successful professional wrestler almost from the start, winning Southern California's Women's Wrestler of the Year from SoCal Uncensored. She has also had success helping others as a social worker, and in her social media ventures, as we've already discussed. Another field she showed interest in was mixed martial arts, and she had a short MMA career after training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

According to Fightful, Cervantes signed an MMA contract with Combate Americas in September of 2019. She would go on to fight Nadine Mandiau in November of that year, and per PWInsider she went a full three rounds despite suffering a cut above her nose during the bout. Mandiau won the fight by unanimous decision. Shortly thereafter, Rosa did an interview with "Wilde On" (h/t Fightful) where she stated, "With my wrestling career on the rise, I have to make a decision if I want to keep fighting or if I want to focus 100% on wrestling. I have to be honest with myself in the decision. I'm not going to stop training MMA. That's one thing that has created an edge and is different from a lot of the girls in the circuit, so I will not stop training MMA ... It's a hard life. You have to take into consideration training and paying for your camp, strength and conditioning, food, physical therapy, all this stuff that adds up."

While she hasn't announced any upcoming MMA fights, Thunder Rosa did provide commentary on an MMA broadcast. According to Wrestling Headlines, Rosa worked the booth for the Combate Global shows that were streamed on Paramount+ in July of 2022. She hasn't necessarily ruled out taking any other MMA fights, but for now wrestling seems to be her top priority.