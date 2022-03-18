Thunder Rosa announced tonight that she will be relinquishing the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship on April 23.

This announcement comes after she won the AEW Women’s Championship last night from Britt Baker in the Steel Cage main event of St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite,

In the below video, Thunder Rosa noted that she will no longer be able to serve as the champion due to some “really huge commitments” that are coming in her career.

“It’s been an honor to serve you as the Women’s Champion here at Warrior Wrestling. From the bottom of my heart, its really hard to tell you that unfortunately due to some really huge commitments that are coming in my career, I will no longer be able to serve you as your champion,” revealed Rosa.

“I want to thank absolutely everyone from top to bottom in this organization for giving me the opportunity to represent women’s wrestling and the entire company. It’s been an honor as a wrestler to represent this championship and this company with honor and pride. So for the next person who will become the next women’s champion, I wish you the best and I hope you represent the company just as well or even better than I did. Thank you very much, everyone. I love you very much.”

Thunder Rosa recently defended the Warrior Wrestling Women’s title at Warrior Wrestling 20 against Athena (former WWE Superstar Ember Moon) and Skye Blue.

🚨 Huge News 🚨@thunderrosa22 will be in South Bend on 4/23 to offically relinquish the #warriorwrestling Women’s Championship. Thank you #LaMeraMera 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/rLKRc5CNHU — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 18, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]