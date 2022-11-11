Chelsea Green Officially Quits IMPACT Wrestling Amid WWE Return Rumors

Chelsea Green is officially gone from IMPACT Wrestling.

During Thursday's night episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Green lost to former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. In a backstage promo with Deonna Purrazzo, Green was upset that she didn't beat Mickie James.

"I was supposed to beat her," Green said. "I was supposed to retire Mickie James, Deonna. I'm going. I'm going home. Deonna, I'm going home."

As noted, in several reports, she was reportedly a name that had "garnered interest from WWE," and there had been an "internal discussion to bring a seasoned veteran like Green" back into the company. In a recent interview with WrestleZone, Green revealed that she had unfinished business at WWE.

"I have unfinished business at WWE, period, Green said. "But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that's also the beauty of growing up."

Green was released from WWE back in April 2021. She signed with the company in August 2018 and worked on the "NXT" brand until she was called up to the main roster in November 2020. Her main roster debut was on the November 13 episode of "SmackDown," and in her debut match, she broke her wrist. The match was a Survivor Series Qualifying Four Way, which Liv Morgan won. Natalya and Tamina were also in the qualifier. Green's first main roster match sadly ended up being her last match in WWE since she was released while sidelined with her wrist injury.

Stay tuned for more updates about Chelsea Green and WWE.