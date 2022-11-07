Chelsea Green On Possibly Signing With AEW Or Returning To WWE

Chelsea Green knows what she still wants out of the wrestling business and the former Impact Knockouts Champion wouldn't be against another run in WWE. Green spoke with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone and was asked if she'd be intrigued to become "All Elite" at some point, but three other letters are more on her mind.

"I think that I wouldn't go to AEW, and that's just a reality for me. It's not gonna happen. With WWE, I'm really glad that I left on good terms, although I was sad that I didn't get to fulfill myself creatively as a wrestler. I still had a great relationship with Triple H. I had a great relationship with Vince," Green said before noting it's great there's always a possibility for her to come back if WWE determines a time for her to return and she'd absolutely be willing to have that conversation.

"I have unfinished business at WWE, period. But I would go into it totally different than I did the last time, and I think that's also the beauty of growing up."

Green was released from WWE in 2021, but a recent report from Fightful has stated that there's been internal discussion to bring a seasoned veteran like Green back into the mix. Green was also mentioned by WrestleVotes as a name that has garnered interest from WWE. Green does have further in-ring aspirations and is married to Matt Cardona. She did make mention that she does plan to start a family at some point.

"It would be nice to close the WWE chapter with another run or another storyline, but that's not my choice. That's theirs."