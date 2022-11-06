Update On Backstage Discussions About Chelsea Green Returning To WWE

Under their new regime, WWE has seen an influx of returning talent over the last few months. After the recent return of Emma, the company expressed interest in bringing back more former talent, who were particularly "TV-ready, experienced women's wrestlers." Amongst that reported list, was Chelsea Green.

According to Fightful Select, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion was indeed a part of internal discussion for a possible return to the company. However, neither an official deal nor a return date "is set as of yet."

It had been previously reported that "The Hot Mess" completed her stint with IMPACT Wrestling on October 22nd as the company completed their television tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, a final vignette was filmed with her tag team partner, Deonna Purrazzo, that is set to air. Green and Purrazzo, collectively known as VXT, lost the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Bound For Glory on October 8th, before pivoting their focus to some former foes. Green will now take on Mickie James later this week on "IMPACT," in hopes of ending James' "last rodeo."

Despite confirmed discussion within WWE, Fightful reportedly reached out to Green herself, "who claimed she hadn't been contacted for a return, and noted she still has NWA, Wrestlecade and other indie bookings scheduled well into March 2023."

Green was initially released from WWE in April 2021, later making her mark as a free agent with appearances in NWA, IMPACT, Ring of Honor, and the independent circuit. On November 12th, Green challenges Kamille and KiLynn King for the NWA Women's World Championship at the promotion's Hard Times 3 event in New Orleans.