WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Tegan Nox

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back more former WWE Women Superstars, according to Fightful Select.

As noted, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return to answer the Open Challenge for Ronda Rousey's "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the October 29 edition of "SmackDonw." Emma became a free agent in July after three years with Impact Wrestling.

In the report, Fightful noted that after Emma's return, WWE is now interested in bringing back "several women who formerly worked for the company." One name, in particular, is Tegan Nox. Several WWE sources confirmed to Fightful that the company was interested in her.

Nox was released from WWE back on November 18, 2021. She signed with WWE in 2017 and was in "NXT" until July 2021, when she made her main roster debut with Shotzi. Her last match before her release was at a WWE Live Supershow on October 17, 2021, where she and Shotzi defeated Natalya and Tamina. Her last singles match was on the August 6 episode of "SmackDown," when she lost to Tamina.

While in "NXT," she teamed with Dakota Kai. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam after being gone from WWE since April. She's currently part of the Damage CTRL faction along with Bayley and Iyo Sky.

Nox has not wrestled since her WWE release. Back in August, she explained the reason was because of Visa issues.

"I've been trying to get my green card for the last eight months," Nox told the "Sappenin'" podcast. "So if I leave then I can't come back ... It's just been a boring eight months, living in Orlando."