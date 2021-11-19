Tegan Nox, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane Thorne are the latest to react to their WWE releases.

As noted, on Thursday night, WWE released them along with John Morrison, Drake Maverick, Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Tegan Nox tweeted the ring name that she used on the independent circuit, Nixon Newell.

Nox signed with WWE in 2017. She made her main roster debut this past July in a tag team with Shotzi Blackheart.

Tegan Nox was drafted to RAW last month while Shotzi remained on SmackDown.

Jaxson Ryker shared a photo of him and his daughter on Instagram with the caption, “Her and mom got my back! As for me and my house…..we will serve the Lord.”

Ryker signed with WWE in 2017 and was a member of the Forgotten Sons in NXT. The stable made their debut on the WWE main roster in 2020, but after controversial tweets from Ryker, the group was disbanded.

Later that year, he was paired with Elias until this past May.

Shane Thorne posted several tweets about his release.

His latest was, “All jokes aside I got nothing to be mad about. I had a financially great run, met some cool people, traveled, and had plenty of laughs. I have some great stories to tell in the future but for now… Let’s go 90 days! 90 days and I’m coming for you @jesseLplate”

Shane Thorne signed with WWE in 2016. He was a member of Retribution as Slapjack. The stable disbanded earlier this year. One of the last big matches he had was this past April in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Below you can see their reactions:

