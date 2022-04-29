Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai have reportedly been released from their WWE NXT contracts.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Bivens and Kai were released from their contracts today. There is no word on what led to Kai’s departure, but Bivens reportedly wanted to leave.

WWE pushed Bivens to re-sign last year, and he did, which led to a short extension. He was asked about re-signing an extension this past February, but he reportedly made it clear he did not want to re-sign.

Bivens signed with WWE in March 2019. He once managed Omos, then Bronson Reed, and later led the team of Indus Sher as Bivens Enterprises. He was brought back to TV in December 2020 to manage Tyler Rust. Bivens has led The Diamond Mine since June 2021, but WWE recently began a storyline where Roderick Strong is forcing changes to the group in hopes of picking up some momentum.

Kai signed with WWE in December 2016, and leaves a two-time former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. She has not wrestled since losing to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on the April 12 NXT 2.0 episode, but she was rumored for a main roster call-up at one point as she worked a few SmackDown dark matches last year and in January of this year.

There’s no word on if there will be more WWE departures this week, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts