Chelsea Green Reportedly Set For WWE Return

Chelsea Green is reportedly bound for a WWE comeback.

According to PWInsider, Green has wrapped up her stint with IMPACT Wrestling, and filmed an exit vignette with her VXT tag team partner Deonna Purrazzo at the latest set of IMPACT tapings. On Thursday night, Green seemingly confirmed her IMPACT exit by tweeting "Left you all #VXT from the beginning" along with a heart emoji.

Fans who watched Thursday's episode of IMPACT on AXS TV must have also noticed Green's erratic behavior following a Six-Woman Match pitting herself, Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw against Mickie James, Taylor Wilde and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. After the match, an irate Green vowed to "end Mickie James" once and for all in a backstage promo segment. PWInsider's report added that Green and James worked a singles match at the recent set of tapings, which will air next week. It appears the match will have a "loser leaves IMPACT" stipulation, and the aforementioned exit vignette will be shown after Green's loss to James.

While the news of Green's WWE return is still not official, PWInsider noted that the wrestler would not give up regular bookings with IMPACT unless she was WWE-bound. Furthermore, there has reportedly been a lot of chatter within certain circles in IMPACT about Green returning to WWE.

The talk of Green's WWE comeback began earlier this month after a report suggested that WWE officials have "significant interest" in bringing her back to the promotion. While Green was let go by WWE in April 2021 as part of company-wide budget cuts, her career was greatly hampered by a series of injuries. The Canadian wrestler broke her wrist on two separate occasions, once while in "NXT" and the next time during her "WWE SmackDown" debut match on November 13, 2020. Green was rehabbing her second wrist injury when she was let go by WWE nearly five months after her main roster debut.

If Green does return to WWE, it remains to be seen if she bypasses "NXT" and goes straight to the main roster.