Backstage News On Whether WWE Is Interested In Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is a free agent, and according to WrestleVotes, WWE reportedly has "significant interest" in bringing her back into the mix. Green was released by WWE in 2021, but her run was greatly hampered by injuries. Green broke her wrist twice, once while in "NXT" and a second time in the first match of her main roster call-up on "WWE SmackDown." Green mentioned after her release in April of 2021 on "Busted Open Radio" that she didn't see it coming and that her arm injury really wasn't something that should have caused her release back then.

Since her release, Green has not been afraid to showcase her talents across the independent wrestling scene in any capacity. Green established herself as a presence in Impact Wrestling first as a face alongside Mickie James, but later turned heel to align with her husband, Matt Cardona (formerly WWE's Zack Ryder). Most recently, Green has paired with Deonna Purrazzo, and the two became the Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions as VXT. However, this past Sunday at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view, VXT was defeated by Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie, aka The Death Dollz, for the titles. Green recently told "GAW TV" that she had to get surgery on her nose, saying "I got my septum put back in place."

Green has also worked other notable promotions including Ring Of Honor and the National Wrestling Alliance. She was a major player in the NWA Empowerrr all women's pay-per-view, where she won the NWA Women's Invitational Cup.