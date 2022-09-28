Chelsea Green Confirms Recent Injury And Surgery

Chelsea Green has been bitten by the injury bug multiple times during her professional wrestling career, as she has suffered numerous wrist injuries, including breaking her wrist during a WWE Survivor Series Qualifying match on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" in 2020. However, wrist injuries aren't the only wounds Green has had to endure. While on "Gaw TV," the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion confirmed her most recent injury and surgery.

"We are post-surgery," Green said. "I got my septum put back in place, so I've got a little black eye here ... I broke my nose so many times, and I broke it actually before wrestling. I probably broke it four times in wrestling, but I had broken it really bad outside of wrestling first, and it was time. Like, I have a month off, it was time to get it fixed. I couldn't breathe out this side of my nose, and it got to the point where it was like, normal for me."

Green most recently took on Jennacide, KiLynn King, and Taya Valkyrie in a four-way NWA match that was won by Valykrie. However, most of Green's recent success has been found in Impact Wrestling, where she defeated Valkyrie in singles action in their most recent encounter in the company. Green and her tag team partner, Deonna Purrazzo, defeated Valkyrie and Rosemary for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship on the Countdown to Emergence 2022, and have since defended their titles successfully against the team of Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace on the August 25th episode of "Impact Wrestling."

If you use any quotes from tis article, please credit "Gaw TV" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.