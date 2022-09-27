AJ Styles' Best Matches Before He Joined WWE

WWE's 2016 Royal Rumble event will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the company's most noteworthy pay-per-views of all time. It saw Triple H win his second Royal Rumble match and ninth and final WWE Championship, Sasha Banks return to set up a WrestleMania 32 encounter with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, and, perhaps most fondly-remembered of all, it hosted the long-awaited WWE debut of AJ Styles. "The Phenomenal One" entered the Royal Rumble match in the number three spot before Kevin Owens tossed him over the top rope, dashing his world championship match aspirations.

Thankfully for Styles, as well as his innumerable fans, it wouldn't be too long before he secured championship gold in WWE. By the end of the year he'd become the WWE Champion, overcome names like John Cena and Dean Ambrose, and become the face of "SmackDown Live." He'd keep the momentum going in the years that followed as well, engaging in memorable feuds and adding several more titles to his collection. Styles is now among WWE's most decorated wrestlers and has built a Hall of Fame-worthy career for himself, especially if we consider the incredible work he put in elsewhere, too.

Outside of WWE, AJ Styles has churned out some, dare we say, phenomenal matches. Here's the best of the best if you're interested in checking out some of his non-WWE work.