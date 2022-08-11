Will The Blackpool Combat Club Accept More Members?

In a new interview with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report, Claudio Castagnoli addressed the possibility of recruiting new members into their blood-thirsty gang of fighters.

"We're always looking for good additions," Castagnoli said. "I think the key is, who's gonna step up? It's somebody who needs to fit the group's needs and to have the mentality and the ability. The AEW locker room is full of people who have the potential. Who can realize that potential?"

Castagnoli is the newest member in the BCC mix, but he's had a history with the likes of Regal, Danielson, and Moxley in previous promotions. "I've only known Wheeler Yuta for about a month, but it feels way longer."

It didn't take long for Castagnoli to prove himself outside of WWE as he became the ROH World Champion at Death Before Dishonor back on July 23 when he defeated Jonathan Gresham for the belt. Since then, Castagnoli has been regularly asked about who some of his dream opponents are. All that he wants to consider is potential and fan demand.

"That's all I want, and even people who may have been forgotten or who want to prove themselves. I think fans have their own list of who they want me to face in AEW and Ring of Honor. And for every single person I've heard so far, I've said 'Yes, please.'"