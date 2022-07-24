Opening the show at last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor event, Jonathan Gresham lost his ROH World Championship to the recently signed Claudio Castagnoli.

After Death Before Dishonor wrapped up, the company held a media scrum that included Claudio Castagnoli. Wrestling Inc.’s own Nick Hausman had the chance to catch up with Castagnoli and asked what kind of champion the Swiss man was planning on being. “A good one,” Castagnoli said. Claudio said this is his first World Championship run in ROH and that he’ll let his actions speak for him, and the fans can expect a hell of a run.

When talking about his style and whether or not he feels freedom being away from the WWE, Claudio Castagnoli said he does indeed feel a better sense of control over his creative direction. He said it’s fun and different styles that make the matches and that having the freedom to express themselves in those scenarios is a gift. Castagnoli also noted that not only does he feel freedom, but he also feels as if he’s been in AEW/ROH for years.

Claudio also said he is pleased to be in Ring Of Honor and represent the brand as their new World Champion. Of course, before going to WWE, the Ring Of Honor World Championship was an accomplishment that alluded Claudio Castagnoli for years. Before last night’s win, Castagnoli had never won a World Title. He did have a few World Title opportunities during his time in WWE under his Cesaro persona. One of these opportunities, his last one before his and Gresham’s match last night, most notably came last year at WrestleMania Backlash, where Castagnoli came up short against Roman Reigns.

